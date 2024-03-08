Left Menu

Samsung opens second Premium Experience Store at Mall of Asia in Bengaluru

Image Credit: Samsung Electronics
  • Country:
  • India

Samsung India on Friday inaugurated its second Premium Experience Store at Mall of Asia in Bengaluru. The new store will offer captivating experiences to consumers, including showcasing SmartThings, a Gaming zone and also host a variety of engaging activities.

Spread across 1200 sq. ft., the new store is designed to cater to the needs of customers in the Northern parts of Bengaluru while offering a comprehensive range of Samsung products and services.

Consumers visiting the store will get:

  • Assured gifts
  • 2X loyalty points (on all transactions above Rs 15,000)
  • Galaxy Buds FE at Rs 2999 with select Galaxy devices as a limited-period offer.
  • Early bird giveaways to the first 200 customers who purchase Samsung products worth Rs 20,000.
  • Student discounts of up to 10% on smartphones, laptops, and smartwatches
  • Up to 22.5% cashback and Rs 22,000 in additional benefits on select items.

Samsung's new Premium Experience Store also features an audio-visual zone, and a smartphone and wearables section where the newly-launched flagship smartphone series - Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5 - is put on display.

With Samsung's Store+ endless aisle platform, consumers will be able to browse the company's products with over 1,200 options across its portfolio, whether available online or in-store, using a digital Kiosk. Customers can place orders online and receive direct home delivery from the store.

Further, Samsung's digital lending platform Samsung Finance+ and Samsung's device care plan Samsung Care+ can be accessed at the store.

"Our newest store is dedicated to engaging Bengaluru's diverse consumer base by hosting ‘Learn @ Samsung’ workshops including productivity masterclass, portrait photography, nightography, and photo editing sessions that cater to various passion points. The dynamic retail market of the city provides an ideal backdrop for us to connect with our consumers and create memorable engagements," said Sumit Walia, Vice President, D2C Business, Samsung India.

