Non-invasive treatment for brain tumours unveiled, to ensure faster recovery

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 20:30 IST
A renowned private hospital group on Friday unveiled a non-invasive treatment for brain tumours, that will ensure shorter stay in hospital and faster recovery.

The Apollo Hospitals Group launched the ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery platform.

The hospital, in a statement, claimed that they are the first in South Asia to pioneer this treatment. The technology will enhance patient comfort with its pain-free 30-minute process through laser technology to target and treat brain tumours, a representative from the hospital said.

''It can target tumours from every angle around the head,'' said Dr Prathap Chandra Reddy, chairman of Apollo Hospitals during the launch of ZAP-X.

He said the procedure time and outcomes depend on the size and types of tumours, and added that the platform offers real-time image guidance, shorter treatment duration and enhanced patient safety.

Patients can return to normal activities the same day without incisions or pain and they do not have to stay at the hospital for a long period of time, said John R Adler, founder and CEO of Zap Surgical.

He said the technology targets the affected area and eliminates the need for exposing the entire region, as required in traditional methods.

With this treatment, there is no need for opening the skull as in traditional surgery, he added.

According to hospital officials, the treatment will cost Rs 3 to 5 lakh.

In brain tumours, there is a cancerous or non-cancerous mass or growth of abnormal cells in the brain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

