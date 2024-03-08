GM resuming sales of Chevy Blazer EV after resolving software issue

General Motors said Friday it is resuming sales of its Chevrolet Blazer EV after software quality issues prompted the largest U.S. automaker to halt deliveries in late December.

GM said it has made significant software updates addressing concerns from early owners including customizable multi-color ambient lighting, revised Driver Information Center graphics with battery percentage display and more. Current Blazer owners will get a software update to address the issues.

GM also said the Blazer has regained eligibility for a U.S. $7,500 EV tax credit after new rules from the U.S. Treasury on Jan. 1 made many EVs ineligible.

