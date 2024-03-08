Left Menu

GM resuming sales of Chevy Blazer EV after resolving software issue

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 22:32 IST
GM resuming sales of Chevy Blazer EV after resolving software issue
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@gmapj)

General Motors said Friday it is resuming sales of its Chevrolet Blazer EV after software quality issues prompted the largest U.S. automaker to halt deliveries in late December.

GM said it has made significant software updates addressing concerns from early owners including customizable multi-color ambient lighting, revised Driver Information Center graphics with battery percentage display and more. Current Blazer owners will get a software update to address the issues.

GM also said the Blazer has regained eligibility for a U.S. $7,500 EV tax credit after new rules from the U.S. Treasury on Jan. 1 made many EVs ineligible.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Alcohol policies need sharper focus on gender, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
2
Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

 Pakistan
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 2028; Motor racing-Aston's Alonso top in Saudi GP practice and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 20...

 Global
4
After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalates

After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalate...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024