SingTel looking to sell significant Optus stake to Brookfield - source

Singapore Telecommunications is in advanced talks with Canadian private equity Brookfield to sell a significant stake in its Australian telecom unit Optus, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

SingTel in an exchange filing earlier denied a media report, which stated the telecom firm was in talks with Brookfield to sell Optus in deal which could value the Australian firm for up to A$18 billion ($11.90 billion). ($1 = 1.5131 Australian dollars)

