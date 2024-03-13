SingTel looking to sell significant Optus stake to Brookfield - source
Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2024 14:17 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 14:17 IST
Singapore Telecommunications is in advanced talks with Canadian private equity Brookfield to sell a significant stake in its Australian telecom unit Optus, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
SingTel in an exchange filing earlier denied a media report, which stated the telecom firm was in talks with Brookfield to sell Optus in deal which could value the Australian firm for up to A$18 billion ($11.90 billion). ($1 = 1.5131 Australian dollars)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
