Left Menu

DHL Express plans to invest 200 mn euro in India over 5 years

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 22:24 IST
DHL Express plans to invest 200 mn euro in India over 5 years
  • Country:
  • India

Global logistics operator DHL Express on Wednesday said it is planning to invest 200 million euros (about Rs 1,800 crore) in India.

The company also said it places the Indian market right on the top of its investment list.

DHL Express will be investing 200 million euros in the next five years, and possibly 15-20 per cent will be in IT, its senior vice president for South Asia RS Subramanian said.

In an interaction, Subramanian said the investment in IT will be in terms of machines, technology and new software development, among others.

Stating that India is a big economy with strong GDP and trade growth, DHL Express CEO John Pearson said that be it DHL Express or DHL Group, India is placed right near the top of their list.

Every investment the company has made in the country is playing back, he said, adding that these investments are quite mundane in the sense of courier vans, service centres, gateways and aviation assets into and out of the country.

According to him, trade as a percentage of GDP is a pretty important thing, and that reflects how India is trading with the world.

''I understand how India's policy-making is attracting investment...if India is attracting the most FDI (inward investment), second only to the USA (it means) people are putting their money on India...those people who have done a lot of research before they put their money...So, it's a positive picture,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

 Global
2
Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Altcoins to Watch for Big Profits in March 2024

Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Alt...

 United States
3
Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

 Global
4
Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024