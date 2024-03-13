Lenovo expands Legion Tab Android gaming tablet outside China

Lenovo is expanding the availability of its Lenovo Legion Tab from China to select markets in EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) and Asia. The Android gaming tablet is expected to be available in EMEA from March 2024 starting at €599 (including VAT).

The Lenovo Legion Tab is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm processor and 12GB of LPDDR5X memory. The tablet allows for even more gaming on the go, thanks to the 256GB onboard storage, which can be further expanded with the microSD slot that supports up to 1TB cards.

The tablet boasts a 144Hz 8.8-inch QHD+ Lenovo PureSight gaming display and the integrated haptic system provides a further level of immersion.

The Lenovo Legion Tab is equipped with a 6550mAh battery and a USB Type-C port (in landscape orientation), which features the Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology and up to 45W of charging for a quick power boost. It also features an advanced Legion ColdFront: Vapor technology to keep things cool when the gaming gets hot.

The tablet seamlessly integrates into the Lenovo Legion ecosystem, allowing content sharing and connectivity with Legion accessories for a comprehensive gaming environment. Through Lenovo Freestyle, you can easily share content between the tablet and another Lenovo Legion Laptop.

"The Lenovo Legion Tab bridges the gap between PC and mobile gaming, offering a solution for gamers seeking a high-performance gaming experience that is both accessible and convenient," Lenovo said in a statement on Wednesday.