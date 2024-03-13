Left Menu

Williams-Sonoma shares surge to record high on Q4 results, new $1 bln buyback plan

That result was higher than the average Wall Street analyst estimate of $2.23 billion for revenue and about $330 million for net income, according to LSEG data. Williams-Sonoma's shares rose as much as 20% to an all-time-high of $289.80 following the result.

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 22:43 IST
Williams-Sonoma shares surge to record high on Q4 results, new $1 bln buyback plan

Shares of Williams-Sonoma , which owns home furniture retailer Pottery Barn, surged to a record high on Wednesday after it announced better-than-expected fourth-quarter results as well as a new $1 billion stock buy-back program.

Williams-Sonoma's net revenue during the holiday shopping season fell 7% to $2.27 billion while its net income was flat at $354.4 million, the company announced on Wednesday. That result was higher than the average Wall Street analyst estimate of $2.23 billion for revenue and about $330 million for net income, according to LSEG data.

Williams-Sonoma's shares rose as much as 20% to an all-time-high of $289.80 following the result. The stock is on track for its biggest daily percentage gain since April 2020, according to LSEG data. The new $1 billion stock buy-back plan will supersede its current similarly sized repurchase program, which was announced a year earlier, the company said. About 94% of Williams-Sonoma's stock, representing 60 million shares, are publicly traded, LSEG data shows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

 Global
2
Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Altcoins to Watch for Big Profits in March 2024

Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Alt...

 United States
3
Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

 Global
4
Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024