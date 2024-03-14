Left Menu

Internet disruption hits West and Central Africa, Netblocks and Cloudflare data shows

Ivory Coast was experiencing a severe outage, while Liberia and Benin were seeing a high impact, Netblocks' data showed. Internet firm Cloudflare said on one of its X accounts which monitors trends that major internet disruptions were ongoing in Gambia, Guinea, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Benin and Niger. "There seems to be a pattern in the timing of the disruptions, impacting from the north to the south of Africa," Cloudflare Radar said.

Internet connectivity was disrupted in the West and Central Africa region, the internet observatory Netblocks said on Thursday, adding that the incident had affected networks supplying telecom companies through subsea cables. Ivory Coast was experiencing a severe outage, while Liberia and Benin were seeing a high impact, Netblocks' data showed.

