Thai foreign minister resigns after losing deputy PM post

Srettha's new cabinet, endorsed by Thailand's king and published in the official Royal Gazette, showed Parnpree listed only as foreign minister, no longer also as deputy prime minister. Local media reported that Parnpree's resignation letter said he believed the removal of him from the deputy prime ministerial post was not due to his work performance.

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 19:03 IST
Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara has resigned, the government said on Sunday, after losing the position of deputy prime minister in a cabinet reshuffle.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has received Parnpree's resignation letter, government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke told Reuters. "Parnpree's resignation will not affect government work in foreign affairs as the foreign ministry's permanent secretary and officials can work instead," he added.

Parnpree could not be reached for comment. Srettha's new cabinet, endorsed by Thailand's king and published in the official Royal Gazette, showed Parnpree listed only as foreign minister, no longer also as deputy prime minister.

Local media reported that Parnpree's resignation letter said he believed the removal of him from the deputy prime ministerial post was not due to his work performance.

