Left Menu

Google brings real-time Safe Browsing protections to Chrome

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 14-03-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 22:06 IST
Google brings real-time Safe Browsing protections to Chrome
Image Credit: Google/The Keyword

Google Safe Browsing already protects billions of devices worldwide, defending against phishing, malware, unwanted software and more. The tech giant is now bringing real-time, privacy-preserving URL protection to Safe Browsing for anyone using Chrome on a desktop or iOS.

The Standard protection mode of Safe Browsing for Chrome will now check sites against Google's server-side list of known bad sites in real-time and show you a warning with more information on potentially dangerous sites. The new capability will also be available on Android later this month.

By checking sites in real-time, Google expects to block 25% more phishing attempts.

"The new capability uses encryption and other privacy-enhancing techniques to ensure that no one, including Google, knows what website you're visiting. While this does require some additional horsepower from the browser, we've worked to make sure your experience remains smooth and speedy," Google explained in a blog post.

Additionally, Google has enabled new password protections on Chrome for iOS to help you safely navigate the web. With the latest update, it will flag weak and reused passwords, in addition to flagging compromised passwords. When an issue is detected, Chrome will display an alert. You can always keep an eye on your passwords by visiting Safety Check in Chrome Settings.

TRENDING

1
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa
2
INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war chest

INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol's CAR-T therapies; Bird flu strain raises alarm as virus kills South American wildlife and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis deepens

EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024