Google brings real-time Safe Browsing protections to Chrome

Google Safe Browsing already protects billions of devices worldwide, defending against phishing, malware, unwanted software and more. The tech giant is now bringing real-time, privacy-preserving URL protection to Safe Browsing for anyone using Chrome on a desktop or iOS.

The Standard protection mode of Safe Browsing for Chrome will now check sites against Google's server-side list of known bad sites in real-time and show you a warning with more information on potentially dangerous sites. The new capability will also be available on Android later this month.

By checking sites in real-time, Google expects to block 25% more phishing attempts.

"The new capability uses encryption and other privacy-enhancing techniques to ensure that no one, including Google, knows what website you're visiting. While this does require some additional horsepower from the browser, we've worked to make sure your experience remains smooth and speedy," Google explained in a blog post.

Additionally, Google has enabled new password protections on Chrome for iOS to help you safely navigate the web. With the latest update, it will flag weak and reused passwords, in addition to flagging compromised passwords. When an issue is detected, Chrome will display an alert. You can always keep an eye on your passwords by visiting Safety Check in Chrome Settings.