Samsung Holi Sale kicks off Friday; up to 60% off on Galaxy smartphones

Samsung's Holi Sale is kicking off Friday, March 15, with bumper offers and cashback on Galaxy Smartphones, laptops, tablets, accessories and wearables, Samsung TVs, and other digital appliances. These offers will be available on Samsung.com, Samsung Shop App, and Samsung Exclusive Stores till March 26th.

During the sale, select models of the Galaxy S series, Galaxy A series, and flagship models of the Galaxy Z Series will be available at up to 60% off. These include Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold5, Galaxy Z Flip5, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G, Galaxy A25 5G, Galaxy A15 5G.

Customers will also get up to 22.5% cashback with leading Bank Debit and Credit Cards (Up to 25,000) during this sale.

Below are the exclusive deals on other Samsung products:

Laptops

On purchase of select models of Galaxy laptops, you can avail up to 45% off. The offer is available on Galaxy Book4 360, Galaxy Book4 Pro, Galaxy Book4 Pro 360, Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book3 Ultra and Galaxy Book3.

TVs

Consumers purchasing premium and lifestyle models can avail up to 48% off, exchange benefits up to Rs 15250. Additionally, if you buy select models of Neo QLED, you will also get an assured special gift of a 50″ Serif television.

ACs and Refrigerators

On purchase of Samsung digital appliances such as refrigerators, you will get up to 49% off, on select models and may also get exchange benefits up to Rs 15,125.

During the sale, select models of Samsung Windfree AC will be available at up to 39% off with an additional 5% off on the purchase of two or more ACs.

Washing Machines

On the purchase of select EcoBubble washing machines, Samsung is offering up to 50% off, with exchange benefits up to Rs 15,125.