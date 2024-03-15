McDonald's battles technical woes in Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, NYT says

Customers of fast food giant McDonald's reported technical issues at its restaurants in Australia, Hong Kong and Japan, the New York Times said, with a company spokesperson confirming the outage in Japan on Friday.

Many McDonald's shops in Japan stopped taking in-person and mobile customer orders because of a system disruption, the spokesperson at McDonald's Holdings Company Japan said, adding that the company was working to restore operations soon. The chain has nearly 3,000 shops across Japan, it says on its website.

Citing the company, the newspaper added that McDonald’s in Hong Kong was also experiencing a computer system failure, with its mobile ordering and self-ordering kiosks not functioning so that customers had to order directly at restaurant counters. McDonald's did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

