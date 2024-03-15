Left Menu

McDonald's battles technical woes in Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, NYT says

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 14:07 IST
McDonald's battles technical woes in Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, NYT says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Customers of fast food giant McDonald's reported technical issues at its restaurants in Australia, Hong Kong and Japan, the New York Times said, with a company spokesperson confirming the outage in Japan on Friday.

Many McDonald's shops in Japan stopped taking in-person and mobile customer orders because of a system disruption, the spokesperson at McDonald's Holdings Company Japan said, adding that the company was working to restore operations soon. The chain has nearly 3,000 shops across Japan, it says on its website.

Citing the company, the newspaper added that McDonald’s in Hong Kong was also experiencing a computer system failure, with its mobile ordering and self-ordering kiosks not functioning so that customers had to order directly at restaurant counters. McDonald's did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

 Global
2
French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

 France
3
US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

 United States
4
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024