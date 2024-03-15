Left Menu

LG's newest CineBeam Q 4K projector set for global launch

Updated: 15-03-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 15:40 IST
Image Credit: LG Electronics

LG Electronics' CineBeam Q (model HU710PB), an innovative 4K projector unveiled at CES 2024, is making its global debut. It will launch in South Korea this month, followed by other markets including the US, Canada, Australia, Germany, Spain, France, the UK, several countries in Asia and the Gulf region from April.

Starting March 18, the new 4K projector will be available for pre-orders with exclusive benefits, which may vary by country.

LG CineBeam Qube is a powerful performer that can project 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution images measuring up to 120 inches. Designed to offer maximum portability, it comes with a 360-degree rotatable handle and seamlessly integrates into any room or outdoor area.

The projector is equipped with Auto Screen Adjustment which has an auto-focus feature that automatically optimizes image placement and size for a superb viewing experience, every time.

The projector runs on the LG webOS 6.0, allowing viewers to watch all their favourite shows with seamless access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video and YouTube. Additionally, users can effortlessly share content from their smart devices via AirPlay 2 and Miracast (For this, the device should be connected to the Internet or Wi-Fi network).

Furthermore, the LG CineBeam Q also serves as a stylish interior accessory when not in use, complementing any space with its minimal design.

"The LG CineBeam Q stands out as a truly unique projector, not only for its exceptional picture quality and impressive visuals but also for its ability to seamlessly blend into any home environment as a stunning art piece. Content lovers will be delighted by the portability of the projector lineup, which delivers unparalleled cinematic viewing experiences anytime, anywhere," said YS Lee, vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Business Solutions Company.

