Left Menu

Portrait touch-up now available on Google Meet on the web

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 15-03-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 21:56 IST

 

Gif Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Portrait touch-up, a feature that enables you to lightly touch up your appearance from the green room before or during the meeting, is now available on Google Meet on the web. This feature was previously available on mobile devices.

This feature will be off by default and can be enabled by the user. Before joining or during a meeting, at the bottom of your self view, tap Effects > Appearance and choose from two portrait touch-up modes:

  • Subtle: very light complexion smoothing, under eye lightening and eye whitening.
  • Smoothing: slightly more complexion smoothing, under-eye lightening and eye whitening.

"Portrait touch-up can be used to lightly touch up your appearance before or during a meeting, helping you feel more comfortable and confident in your appearance during video calls," Google wrote in a blog post.

This functionality is gradually rolling out to Rapid Release domains and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible. The extended rollout for Scheduled Release domains will begin on April 1, 2024.

Portrait touch-up on Google Meet on the web will be available to Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, Teaching & Learning Upgrade, Google One and Google Workspace Individual subscribers.

 

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
3
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024