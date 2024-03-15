Portrait touch-up now available on Google Meet on the web

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Gif Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Portrait touch-up, a feature that enables you to lightly touch up your appearance from the green room before or during the meeting, is now available on Google Meet on the web. This feature was previously available on mobile devices.

This feature will be off by default and can be enabled by the user. Before joining or during a meeting, at the bottom of your self view, tap Effects > Appearance and choose from two portrait touch-up modes:

Subtle: very light complexion smoothing, under eye lightening and eye whitening.

Smoothing: slightly more complexion smoothing, under-eye lightening and eye whitening.

"Portrait touch-up can be used to lightly touch up your appearance before or during a meeting, helping you feel more comfortable and confident in your appearance during video calls," Google wrote in a blog post.

This functionality is gradually rolling out to Rapid Release domains and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible. The extended rollout for Scheduled Release domains will begin on April 1, 2024.

Portrait touch-up on Google Meet on the web will be available to Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Starter, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, Teaching & Learning Upgrade, Google One and Google Workspace Individual subscribers.