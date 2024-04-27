Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 strikes Japan's Bonin Islands, USGS says

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 14:27 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Japan

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck Japan's Bonin Islands, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Saturday.

The quake was at a depth of 503.2 km (312.7 miles), USGS said.

 

