Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 strikes Japan's Bonin Islands, USGS says
Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 14:27 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck Japan's Bonin Islands, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Saturday.
The quake was at a depth of 503.2 km (312.7 miles), USGS said.
