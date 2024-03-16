Tesla to raise prices on Model Y electric vehicles in parts of Europe
Tesla had raised the prices of its Model Y rear-wheel drive and long-range vehicles by $1,000 to $43,990 and $48,990, respectively, on March 1. "This is the essential quandary of manufacturing: factories need continuous production for efficiency, but consumer demand is seasonal," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in February, replying to a post on X from his company announcing that prices would go up the following month.
Tesla said on Saturday it would increase the price for its Model Y electric vehicles (EV) in a number of European countries on March 22 by approximately 2,000 euros ($2,177) or the equivalent in local currencies.
The move, announced in a post on social media platform X, followed the automaker's announcement on Friday that it would increase prices for all Model Y cars in the U.S. by $1,000 on April 1. Tesla had raised the prices of its Model Y rear-wheel drive and long-range vehicles by $1,000 to $43,990 and $48,990, respectively, on March 1.
"This is the essential quandary of manufacturing: factories need continuous production for efficiency, but consumer demand is seasonal," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in February, replying to a post on X from his company announcing that prices would go up the following month. Tesla's margins have been hurt by a price war with rivals that started more than a year ago.
In January, Tesla warned of "notably lower" sales growth this year as it focuses on the production of its next-generation EV, which is code-named "Redwood." ($1 = 0.9185 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Seek nod before launching AI models in India: Centre to social media platforms
WRAPUP 1-China vows to 'transform' economic model, targets growth at around 5%
New AI model diagnoses diseases by drawing visual maps
MP govt to provide district hospitals for establishment of medical colleges under PPP model
ICA India Unveils Stock and Flow Model Showcasing India's Copper Demand and Supply Landscape