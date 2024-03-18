Apple in talks to let Google's Gemini power iPhone AI features, Bloomberg News says
Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2024 11:20 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 11:06 IST
Apple is in talks to build Google's Gemini artificial intelligence engine into the iPhone, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the situation.
Apple also recently held discussions with OpenAI and has considered using its model, the report added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
