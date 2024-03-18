Qualcomm launches Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 with next-level on-device generative AI features

Qualcomm Technologies has unveiled the much-awaited Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform that leverages specially selected premium capabilities for next-level on-device generative AI features, photography and gaming experiences.

The new mobile platform boasts a suite of premium features, including support for powerful on-device generative AI features, an always-sensing ISP, hyper-realistic mobile gaming, breakthrough connectivity and lossless high-definition sound. The platform is compatible with a wide range of AI models including popular large language models (LLM) such as Baichuan-7B, Llama 2, Gemini Nano and Zhipu ChatGLM.

Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 will be adopted by major OEMs including Honor, iQOO, realme, Redmi and Xiaomi with the first commercial device expected to be announced in March, the chipmaker said in a statement.

"With capabilities including on-device generative AI and advanced photography features, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is designed to enhance user experiences, fostering creativity and productivity in their daily lives. We’re elated to introduce the latest addition to our premium Snapdragon 8-series, our most premium mobile offering, bringing a host of exceptional specially selected capabilities to more consumers," said Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.