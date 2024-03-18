Turkey takes measure against Meta over Threads-Instagram data sharing
Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 18-03-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 12:52 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey's competition authority said on Monday that it imposed an interim measure on Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc meant to hinder data sharing between the company's Instagram and Threads platforms.
In December, the authority said it launched an investigation into Meta Platforms over a possible violation of competition law by linking its social media platforms Threads and Instagram.
