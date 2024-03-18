Left Menu

Turkey takes measure against Meta over Threads-Instagram data sharing

Reuters | Istanbul | Updated: 18-03-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 12:52 IST
Turkey takes measure against Meta over Threads-Instagram data sharing
  • Turkey

Turkey's competition authority said on Monday that it imposed an interim measure on Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc meant to hinder data sharing between the company's Instagram and Threads platforms.

In December, the authority said it launched an investigation into Meta Platforms over a possible violation of competition law by linking its social media platforms Threads and Instagram.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

