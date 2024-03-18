Left Menu

US STOCKS-Nasdaq, S&P 500 futures tread higher in lead up to Fed meeting, AI conference

Reuters | Updated: 18-03-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 17:11 IST
US STOCKS-Nasdaq, S&P 500 futures tread higher in lead up to Fed meeting, AI conference
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.) *

Tesla rises after co to hike Model Y prices in Europe *

Alphabet up on report of talks to build Gemini AI into iPhone *

Nasdaq says issues impacting connectivity resolved *

Futures: S&P up 0.38%, Nasdaq up 0.76%, Dow down 0.08% (Updated at 7:00 a.m. ET/1100 GMT)

By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shashwat Chauhan March 18 (Reuters) -

Futures for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq gained on Monday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting this week, where the central bank is expected to keep borrowing costs steady and provide cues on its monetary policy path for the year. Stronger-than-expected

inflation figures last week have prompted investors to rethink when and by how much policymakers will lower rates this year, with traders pulling back bets of a June rate cut to around 59% from 71% last Monday, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

Nevertheless, Wall Street, led by optimism around artificial intelligence (AI), hit fresh all-time highs in March, before pulling back some gains last week. A hawkish tilt by the Fed in its policy meeting that concludes on Wednesday could further pressure the high-flying indexes.

"While the recent pullback in tech stocks may follow fears that the market has run too far and portfolios are too concentrated, we believe investors can find compelling diversification opportunities through the next AI leaders," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. Investors eyed chipmaker Nvidia's GTC developer conference from March 18 to 21, which will be parsed for AI-related announcements. Shares of the AI giant rose 2.3% in premarket trading.

Peers Micron Technology and Advanced Micro Devices added 2.8% and 1.3%, respectively. Exchange operator Nasdaq said it has resolved an issue related to connectivity and stock orders after more than two hours.

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 30 points, or 0.08%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 19.5 points, or 0.38%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 136.5 points, or 0.76%. Most megacap growth and technology shares also advanced in trading before the bell.

Alphabet gained 4.4% after a media report that Apple is in talks to build Google's Gemini AI engine into the iPhone.

Tesla rose 2.8% after the electric carmaker said it would increase the price of its Model Y EVs in some European countries on March 22, by approximately 2,000 euros ($2,177) or its equivalent in local currencies.

U.S.-listed shares of Xpeng

climbed 6.2% on the company's plans to launch a cheaper EV brand amid fierce price competition. Boeing shed 1.0% after a media report that a federal grand jury in Seattle issued a subpoena to the planemaker over the Jan. 5 midair blowout of a Boeing door plug on an Alaska Airlines flight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on megacap valuations

Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on me...

 Global
2
Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and best decision': PTI Chairman

Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and ...

 Pakistan
3
Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, World Bank

Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, ...

 Pakistan
4
Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS Secy

Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024