Make use of latest technologies for efficient, smart administration: President to IAS officers

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday asked IAS officers to make use of the latest technologies such as artificial intelligence and data analytics for an efficient and smart administration.

Addressing the state civil services officers attending the 125th induction training programme at LBSNAA (Mussoorie) who had called on the president at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, she said they are in a position where they can be an inspiration to others.

''As IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officers, you are required to develop an all-India perspective on administrative functioning and the policies and programmes of the government,'' Murmu said. She asked the officers to adapt to the changing world of digital governance and enhance their capabilities accordingly.

''You must make use of the latest technologies such as AI (artificial intelligence), blockchain and big data analytics for an efficient and smart administration,'' the president said.

This is the time when collaboration and convergence are the need of the hour, she said.

''Collaboration among various stakeholders at the organisational, state, national and international level is necessary for obtaining the desired results in shorter time periods. Similarly, convergence of new ideas and new technologies with rich and varied experiences can bring such impactful changes that one cannot even imagine,'' Murmu said.

She said the nation is moving forward with the determination to realise the vision of ''Viksit Bharat'' by 2047.

''Your style of functioning and the decisions that you take will play a significant role in the development of the country,'' Murmu said.

She said the world has undergone a huge transformation in the last 20 years or so.

The president said that these days, tech-enabled and aware citizens track the delivery of every service being provided -- whether public or private.

''These are the days of FAQs, that is Frequently Asked Questions. Service providers proactively answer the queries and try their best to satisfy the customers,'' she said.

Murmu asked the officers to always keep in mind ''sustainability and inclusiveness'' while undertaking any development work.

''With the world facing the threats of global warming and climate change, it is essential that you take innovative measures to adopt eco-friendly practices and promote sustainability. Inclusiveness is another major aspect of development which means encouraging participation and ensuring progress of all including the underprivileged and marginalised sections,'' she said.

