Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 23-03-2024 10:59 IST | Created: 23-03-2024 10:59 IST
You can now search for files directly using new search bar in Google Drive
Image Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Starting this week, Google Drive users will notice an expanded search bar alongside enhanced search chip capabilities that enable you to filter files across your entire Drive.

The new enhancements are currently rolling out to Rapid Release domains, with a planned launch to Scheduled Release domains to begin on April 15, 2024.

The new search bar and enhanced search chip capabilities in Google Drive will be available to Google Workspace customers, Google Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.

In a parallel development, Google has announced improvements to filtering for merged cells in Google Sheets. With the latest update, you will be able to filter vertical and horizontal ranges with merged cells in Sheets.

  • Vertical Merges: You can create a filter for ranges with vertical merges and apply various filter types, including condition, values, and color.
  • In addition to the filtering capabilities available for vertical merges, ranges with horizontal merges also support sorting by values or color.

These improvements are currently out to Rapid Release domains while the launch of this feature to Scheduled Release domains is planned for April 3, 2024. This update will be available to Google Workspace customers, Google Workspace Individual subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.

