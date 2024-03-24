Left Menu

Diksha Dagar finishes 26th on Epson Tour

PTI | Northcarolina | Updated: 24-03-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 24-03-2024 20:52 IST
Diksha Dagar rounded off the week at the Atlantic Beach Classic with an eagle-birdie closing to finish tied-26 at the Atlantic Beach Country Club here on the Epson Tour event.

Rookie Briana Chacon hung around all week before she finally made a splash and came down the stretch. Chacon had never held a share of the lead all week until the last three holes of the event, as she finished her tournament birdie-par-birdie to finally grab the solo lead, which she had been chasing all week.

Jessica Porvasnik (69) and Kim Kaufman (71) were tied for the second.

Diksha, who was tied-15 last week at the IOA Golf Classic in Florida, bogeyed the third and the eighth and then finished with an eagle two on par-4 17th and birdied the par-5 18th, for a 1-under 71 and a total of 1-over.

She will now take a break and play on the Ladies European Tour next month.

