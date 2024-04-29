Under PM Modi's Leadership, India Emerges as Global Powerhouse in Mobile Phone Manufacturing
PTI | Pune | Updated: 29-04-2024 19:37 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 19:37 IST
Before I became PM, India was importer of mobile phones; now we have become world's second largest exporter of these phones: PM Modi.
