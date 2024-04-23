Left Menu

After third in Joburg, Diksha raises to 11th on Order of Merit, 138th in World ranking

Diksha Dagar shot 73-71-69-70 to total 9-under and was tied 3rd for at the Joburg Ladies Open, which was won by rookie Chiara Tamburlini at Modderfontein Golf Club

ANI | Updated: 23-04-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 21:12 IST
After third in Joburg, Diksha raises to 11th on Order of Merit, 138th in World ranking
India golfer Diksha Dagar (Image: LET). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The third-place finish has carried Diksha Dagar to 11th place on the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit and her best world ranking of the year and career. Diksha is now 11th on the Order of Merit and 138th in world ranking. Diksha shot 73-71-69-70 to total 9-under and was tied 3rd for at the Joburg Ladies Open, which was won by rookie Chiara Tamburlini at Modderfontein Golf Club.

In five starts in 2024, Diksha has been in the Top-10 three times - T-9 at Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco, T-6 at Aramco Ladies Florida and T-3 at Joburg Ladies. At the same event, Tvesa Malik was T-29, Vani Kapoor was T-41 and Ridhima Dilawari was T-66.

Next up for Diksha is Investec South African Women's Open at the picturesque Erinvale Country and Golf Estate for the first time, A total of 120 players from 34 nations will tee up in the four-day event between April 25-28 vying for their share of EUR320,000. The other Indians will be Tvesa, Vani and Ridhima.

The event marks the eighth event of the 2024 LET schedule and the finale of this year's Sunshine Ladies Tour, which will once again co-sanction the tournament. Among the past winners in the field are Alice Hewson (2020), Diksha Dagar (2019), legendary South African Lee Ann Pace (2014, 2015, 2017, 2021, 2022) and another South African, Tandi McCallum. Defending champion Ashleigh Buhai is absent in Cape Town after playing in last week's Chevron Championship. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renewable energy transforming the landscape

Renewable energy transforming the landscape

 Global
2
HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

 India
3
Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

 Indonesia
4
Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,000

Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,0...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024