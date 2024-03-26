PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 26

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK government ceases to be NatWest's controlling shareholder - Amanda Staveley faces 3.5 mln pounds payment to shipping tycoon after court loss

- Novo Nordisk in EUR 1 bln deal for RNA-based heart disease therapies - EU probes Apple, Meta and Alphabet under new law

Overview - The British government is no longer a controlling shareholder in NatWest Group after its stake in the high street lender fell below 30%.

- Newcastle United football club co-owner Amanda Staveley on Monday lost a London High Court battle with a Greek shipping tycoon over a debt of nearly 3.5 million pounds ($4.42 million). - Denmark's Novo Nordisk said on Monday it had agreed to buy Cardior Pharmaceuticals for up to 1.03 billion euros ($1.12 billion) to strengthen its cardiovascular pipeline.

- The EU has launched probes into Apple, Alphabet and Meta in the first use of a new law designed to rein in Big Tech's market power. ($1 = 0.9228 euros)

($1 = 0.7913 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)