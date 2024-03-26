PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 26
- Denmark's Novo Nordisk said on Monday it had agreed to buy Cardior Pharmaceuticals for up to 1.03 billion euros ($1.12 billion) to strengthen its cardiovascular pipeline. - The EU has launched probes into Apple, Alphabet and Meta in the first use of a new law designed to rein in Big Tech's market power.
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- UK government ceases to be NatWest's controlling shareholder - Amanda Staveley faces 3.5 mln pounds payment to shipping tycoon after court loss
- Novo Nordisk in EUR 1 bln deal for RNA-based heart disease therapies - EU probes Apple, Meta and Alphabet under new law
Overview - The British government is no longer a controlling shareholder in NatWest Group after its stake in the high street lender fell below 30%.
- Newcastle United football club co-owner Amanda Staveley on Monday lost a London High Court battle with a Greek shipping tycoon over a debt of nearly 3.5 million pounds ($4.42 million). - Denmark's Novo Nordisk said on Monday it had agreed to buy Cardior Pharmaceuticals for up to 1.03 billion euros ($1.12 billion) to strengthen its cardiovascular pipeline.
- The EU has launched probes into Apple, Alphabet and Meta in the first use of a new law designed to rein in Big Tech's market power. ($1 = 0.9228 euros)
($1 = 0.7913 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"No scarcity of water in Bengaluru, BJP created it": Deputy CM DK Shivakumar slams BJP over water crisis
PM Modi to inaugurate new Vande Bharat Express on Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru route tomorrow
600 Indira canteens to come up across state including Bengaluru: CM Siddaramaiah
Bengaluru blast case suspect "in a way" identified, efforts on to nab him: Karnataka Home Minister
ISL: FC Goa and Bengaluru FC to lock horns with top-six berth in sight