You can now send voice messages in Google Chat on mobile devices

Gif Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google is introducing voice messages on Chat mobile, a highly requested feature that lets you send voice messages to direct messages, group chats and spaces. This feature will be available on the web soon.

Scheduled for a broader rollout on the web soon, the feature allows you to send voice messages on mobile and receive them on all platforms, including web.

To use this feature on Android or iOS devices, simply tap the microphone icon > start speaking, and watch a live waveform visualize your voice. A timer also displays the duration of the recording, ensuring users can track the length of their message. Before sending, you have the option to preview your voice message, delete it, or re-record it if necessary. Similar to text messages, these voice messages can be quoted, reacted to, and replied to in threads just like any other Chat message.

"Sending a voice message instead of typing enables you to save time, convey more information, and emphasize the most important information for the message receiver. We hope this highly requested feature helps you communicate with others more effectively," Google wrote in a blog post.

Starting today, the voice message feature is gradually rolling out to Rapid Release domains, with Scheduled Release domains seeing the feature from April 15, 2024. The rollout period is expected to take up to 15 days for full feature visibility. This feature will be available to users of Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Essentials Plus, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus.

Furthermore, Google plans to enable transcription for voice messages in the coming months.

