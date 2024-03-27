Left Menu

Soccer-Poland beat Wales 5-4 on penalties to qualify for Euro 2024

Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was the hero as he saved Dan James' final spot kick to send Poland to their fifth successive European tournament. After regular play ended 0-0 in a cagey match at the Cardiff City stadium, Wales went into the shootout with 10 men after Chris Mepham was sent off in added time of extra time for a second yellow card.

Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2024 04:10 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 04:10 IST
Soccer-Poland beat Wales 5-4 on penalties to qualify for Euro 2024

Poland dashed Wales' hopes and won a penalty shootout 5-4 to qualify for Euro 2024 as the last country through from the playoff finals on Tuesday. Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was the hero as he saved Dan James' final spot kick to send Poland to their fifth successive European tournament.

After regular play ended 0-0 in a cagey match at the Cardiff City stadium, Wales went into the shootout with 10 men after Chris Mepham was sent off in added time of extra time for a second yellow card. Poland will be in Group D with France, the Netherlands and Austria at the tournament in Germany, which starts in June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

BRIEF-China's BYD to launch Yuan Up compact electric SUV

 Global
3
IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban residents Insured

IPQ 6.0 reveals South Zone leads in Financial Security with 8 in 10 urban re...

 Global
4
PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised the JK Tyre Presents PHDCCI EV Car Rally 2.0 from Delhi to Jaipur

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised the JK Tyre Presents...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024