Argentina inflation through March estimated at 50%, minister says
Reuters | Updated: 27-03-2024 05:15 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 05:15 IST
Argentine inflation has risen 50.2% in the first three months of this year, Economy Minister Luis Caputo said on Tuesday.
Price increases from December to the end of March are estimated at 88.5%, Caputo added on social media network X.
