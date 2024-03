BRIEF-CMC Markets Sees FY24 Net Operating Income To Exceed Top End Of Previously Guided Range

CMC Markets PLC:

* CMC MARKETS PLC - FY 2024 PRE-CLOSE TRADING UPDATE

* CMC MARKETS PLC - NOW EXPECTS FY 2024 NET OPERATING INCOME TO EXCEED TOP END OF PREVIOUSLY GUIDED RANGE OF BETWEEN £290 AND £310 MILLION. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

