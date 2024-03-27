Moody's: France's wider-than expected 2023 deficit makes 2.7% deficit by 2027 unlikely
Credit rating agency Moody's said on Wednesday that France's wider-than-expected deficit in 2023 meant it was unlikely that France could reduce that deficit equivalent to 2.7% of gross domestic product by 2027.
The latest data point to somewhat higher debt for longer than previously expected, Moody's said.
