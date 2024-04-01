Left Menu

National Eventing Championship: Sthavi Asthana crowned champion in individual category

He finished Dressage and Cross Country with 38.9 points.Asthana and Malik were joined by Raju Singh 42.5 on the podium after he secured the third position.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 19:27 IST
Sthavi Asthana was crowned champion in the individual category at the National Eventing Championship that concluded here on Monday.

It is his second successive podium finish in the two-legged Nationals, having secured a third-place finish in the opening leg.

Ashish Malik took the second spot before his joy was doubled after earning a podium finish in the team event, finishing third.

Asthana copped four penalty points in the Jumps section, as the error was committed on obstacle number 10A. He also conceded four penalty points in Show Jumping but did not cop any time penalty before excelling in the Dressage and Cross Country section, recording 36.9 points.

On the other hand, Malik copped two penalty points (Time) but came out clean in jumps. He finished Dressage and Cross Country with 38.9 points.

Asthana and Malik were joined by Raju Singh (42.5) on the podium after he secured the third position. Prince Sharma (56.4) finished fourth.

However, Prince earned relief in winning the team championship alongside Vimal Kumar, Pradeep Kumar and K Mahesh. Competing as team RVC C and College, the quartet finished the competition with 198.6 points.

The winners were much ahead of the second-placed team comprising Ankit Tyagi, HS Tomar, Saurabh Kumar and Sachin Chandel, also from the RVC C and College team. They finished with 243.6 points.

The third place was grabbed by the Team ASC Centre North, which possessed Sandeep, Narayan Singh, Ashish Malik and Mahendra Singh, logging 244.9 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

