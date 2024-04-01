Left Menu

Advent to buy Ryan Reynolds-backed fintech Nuvei in $6.3 bln deal

(Adds details and context throughout) April 1 - Private equity firm Advent International has agreed to buy Canada's Nuvei in a deal that values the payments technology firm, which has received financial backing from actor Ryan Reynolds, at $6.3 billion. The deal, valued at $34 per share, will take Nuvei private almost four years after the company was listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 22:12 IST
Advent to buy Ryan Reynolds-backed fintech Nuvei in $6.3 bln deal

(Adds details and context throughout) April 1 - Private equity firm Advent International has agreed to buy Canada's Nuvei in a deal that values the payments technology firm, which has received financial backing from actor Ryan Reynolds, at $6.3 billion.

The deal, valued at $34 per share, will take Nuvei private almost four years after the company was listed

on the Toronto Stock Exchange. It represents a premium of 56% to the company's closing price before a potential deal was reported in the media in mid-March. Nuvei provides payments technology to businesses, allowing them to pay and accept payments regardless of their customers' location or preferred payment method.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awareness; South Korea's Yoon urges doctors to end impasse over trainees and more

Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awar...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

 Global
4
FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Biometric Technology Advancements: Ethical Implications and Privacy Concerns

Economic Empowerment through Microfinance: Impact on Poverty Alleviation

Urban Air Quality Management: Policies and Technologies for Cleaner Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024