Advent to buy Ryan Reynolds-backed fintech Nuvei in $6.3 bln deal

(Adds details and context throughout) April 1 - Private equity firm Advent International has agreed to buy Canada's Nuvei in a deal that values the payments technology firm, which has received financial backing from actor Ryan Reynolds, at $6.3 billion.

The deal, valued at $34 per share, will take Nuvei private almost four years after the company was listed

on the Toronto Stock Exchange. It represents a premium of 56% to the company's closing price before a potential deal was reported in the media in mid-March. Nuvei provides payments technology to businesses, allowing them to pay and accept payments regardless of their customers' location or preferred payment method.

