Left Menu

US takes another step to stem the flow of technology to Russia for weapons

"In those letters, we've requested that the American companies voluntarily stop shipping to these parties due to the high risk of transshipment to Russia." Axelrod said senior U.S. officials in the Commerce, State and Treasury departments have also been reaching out directly to senior leaders in U.S. companies to discuss further steps they can take to help prevent their products from ending up inside Russia.

Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2024 04:32 IST | Created: 02-04-2024 04:32 IST
US takes another step to stem the flow of technology to Russia for weapons

The U.S. is asking American companies to stop shipping goods to more than 600 foreign parties over fears the items could be diverted to Russia for use in its invasion of Ukraine, a U.S. official said on Thursday. The Commerce Department sent letters in recent weeks to at least 20 companies with the warning, the latest effort to stymie the Russia war effort in Ukraine, a U.S. Commerce Department official said.

The companies make and sell products found in missiles and drones recovered inside Ukraine. Since Moscow invaded Ukraine in 2022, the U.S. and a more than 30 other countries have put in place a raft of sanctions aimed at degrading Russia's ability to wage its war by cutting off access to Western technology. Yet American components continue to be found in Russian weapons left on the battlefield in Ukraine.

"In the last several weeks, we've sent letters to more than 20 American companies, each containing a list of more than 600 foreign parties," Assistant Secretary Matthew Axelrod said at the department's annual export control conference in Washington, D.C. "In those letters, we've requested that the American companies voluntarily stop shipping to these parties due to the high risk of transshipment to Russia." Axelrod said senior U.S. officials in the Commerce, State and Treasury departments have also been reaching out directly to senior leaders in U.S. companies to discuss further steps they can take to help prevent their products from ending up inside Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awareness; South Korea's Yoon urges doctors to end impasse over trainees and more

Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awar...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

 Global
4
FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Biometric Technology Advancements: Ethical Implications and Privacy Concerns

Economic Empowerment through Microfinance: Impact on Poverty Alleviation

Urban Air Quality Management: Policies and Technologies for Cleaner Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024