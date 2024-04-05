Dollar boosted after job growth in March exceeds expectations
The dollar was up on Friday after data showed that U.S. job growth in March beat expectations, with nonfarm payrolls increasing by 303,000 jobs last month. The dollar index was last up 0.297% at 104.53. It has had a turbulent week, falling from a five-month high to a two-week low after an unexpected slowdown in U.S. services growth supported expectations of the Federal Reserve bringing interest rates down.
