Russia aborts launch of Angara A5 space rocket from Vostochny cosmodrome

Russia on Tuesday aborted the test launch of the Angara-A5 rocket from its Vostochny cosmodrome minutes before it was scheduled to lift off.

According to an announcement made through loudspeakers at the launch pad, the launch - which was supposed to be the first for this type of rocket at Russia's new cosmodrome - was delayed by at least 24 hours.

