Ukraine struck Russian aviation factory in Voronezh region, Ukrainian spy source says
Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 14:53 IST
Ukraine's military spy agency GUR struck a main production facility of a Russian aviation factory in Voronezh region, a Ukrainian intelligence source told Reuters.
The source did not provide details on scale of damage or weapons used for the attack.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
