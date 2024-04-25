Pixel tablet users rejoice! Google prepares to launch stylus, keyboard

Launched last June with a unique selling point of a Charging Speaker Dock included in the package, Google is gearing up for a significant change in its Pixel Tablet lineup. As per GSM Arena, the tech giant is now rumoured to discontinue this bundle offer with its Pixel Tablet starting May 10.

The decision to discontinue the inclusion of the Charging Speaker Dock suggests Google's acknowledgement of consumer preferences. While the concept of a dual-purpose device - functioning as both a tablet and a smart speaker when docked - seemed innovative, it appears to have failed to resonate strongly with the market.

However, Google's move doesn't stop at merely removing the dock from the package. In a bid to enhance the Pixel Tablet user experience, the company is set to introduce two highly anticipated accessories: a stylus and a keyboard, GSM Arena reported.

These accessories, long-awaited by Pixel Tablet users, will finally be available for purchase separately. Starting from the same date as the dock's discontinuation, users will be able to buy the stylus and keyboard individually. Priced at Euro 100 each in the Eurozone, acquiring both accessories will amount to an additional Euro 200 on top of the tablet's base price.

These accessories will be offered in the colour variants of Hazel and Porcelain, aligning with the Pixel Tablet's aesthetic options. However, with the discontinuation of the dock bundle, speculation arises regarding a potential price adjustment for the Pixel Tablet.

While it remains uncertain whether Google will implement a permanent price cut to compensate for the omitted accessory, consumers eagerly await further clarification from the tech giant. Google's decision to revamp its Pixel Tablet offerings signals a strategic shift aimed at catering to evolving consumer demands.

With the introduction of standalone accessories and the discontinuation of the dock bundle, the tech giant endeavours to offer users greater flexibility and choice in enhancing their tablet experience. (ANI)

