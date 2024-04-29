e& UAE picks Nokia’s cloud solution to provide connectivity services to hyperscalers

e& UAE, the telecom arm of e&, has selected Nokia's cloud interconnect solution to provide connectivity services for hyperscalers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Based on Nokia's FP5-based technology, the new solution ensures e& UAE customers will benefit from decreased latency, uninterrupted connectivity and seamless access to cutting-edge applications.

By providing high-quality connectivity to hyperscalers, e& UAE's network will be able to support mission-critical applications and deliver enhanced business-class services.

Samer Makke, Head of Customer Team for e& UAE and Network Infrastructure for Middle East & United Arabic Emirates at Nokia, said, "We are proud to support e& UAE in its journey to become a cloud-native operator and provide innovative network services to the hyperscaler community. Our FP5 platforms and the ANYsec capability are designed to meet the demands of cloud-scale networks with high performance, capacity, and security. We are confident that our collaboration with e& UAE will help unleash the full potential of the cloud and drive economic growth in the country."

Nokia's cloud interconnect solution addresses key connectivity challenges to ensure efficient routing, traffic management, network security, and resource allocation to cater to the specific demands of hyperscalers.

Nokia's FP5-based platforms are the industry's first terabit-class routers that deliver high performance, capacity, and security for cloud-scale networks. Additionally, Nokia's ANYsec technology is poised to meet the rigorous demands of hyperscale networks, ensuring high performance, expansive capacity, and fortified security across the network.

Commenting on this partnership, Khaled Al Suwaidi, Senior Vice President, Core Networks & Platforms at e& UAE, said, "We are delighted to work with Nokia to deliver cutting-edge cloud-based network connectivity services in the UAE. This collaboration allows frictionless access to innovative applications that enhance the user experience. It also supports e& UAE’s objective of optimizing our current network architecture to seamlessly integrate with public clouds while ensuring the highest levels of security and reliability for our customers."