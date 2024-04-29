Left Menu

European shares touch two-week high; inflation data, Fed policy in focus

Also on investors' radar, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will finalise a decision at noon whether he plans to stay on or quit the premiership.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 12:59 IST
European shares touch two-week high; inflation data, Fed policy in focus

European shares climbed to a two-week high on Monday, extending strong gains from last week, with investors awaiting economic data and the Federal Reserve's policy decision, while Deutsche Bank dropped on a provision for Postbank litigation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.3%, as of 0718 GMT GMT, after logging its first weekly gain in four on Friday. Basic resources led sectoral gains, with shares of Anglo American climbing 2.3% after Reuters reported BHP Group is considering making an improved offer for the miner.

Atos jumped 12.6% as the French government made an offer to buy out some of its key units. Deutsche Bank dropped nearly 4% as the German lender will make a legal provision over a litigation regarding its takeover of Postbank that will hurt its second-quarter and full-year profitability.

Investors await the euro zone's inflation data and the Fed's much-anticipated May interest rate decision over the week's course for clues on the global policy outlook. Also on investors' radar, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will finalise a decision at noon whether he plans to stay on or quit the premiership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024