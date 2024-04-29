Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 18:28 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

China set to launch high-stakes mission to moon's 'hidden' side

China will send a robotic spacecraft in coming days on a round trip to the moon's far side in the first of three technically demanding missions that will pave the way for an inaugural Chinese crewed landing and a base on the lunar south pole. Since the first Chang'e mission in 2007, named after the mythical Chinese moon goddess, China has made leaps forward in its lunar exploration, narrowing the technological chasm with the United States and Russia.

