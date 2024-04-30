Carlsberg Q1 sales slightly above forecast, guidance unchanged

Danish brewer Carlsberg on Tuesday reported first-quarter sales slightly above expectations and said it kept its profit outlook for the full year unchanged.

Sales rose 4.4% to 17.13 billion Danish crowns ($2.46 billion), compared with 17 billion forecast by analysts in a poll gathered by the company. ($1 = 6.9708 Danish crowns)

