Carlsberg Q1 sales slightly above forecast, guidance unchanged
Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2024 11:33 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 11:33 IST
Danish brewer Carlsberg on Tuesday reported first-quarter sales slightly above expectations and said it kept its profit outlook for the full year unchanged.
Sales rose 4.4% to 17.13 billion Danish crowns ($2.46 billion), compared with 17 billion forecast by analysts in a poll gathered by the company. ($1 = 6.9708 Danish crowns)
