Yoga's Arrival in Pakistan: A Step Towards Holistic Well-being

According to the official Facebook page of the Capital Development Authority CDA, which is responsible for the upkeep of Islamabad, the Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad has launched Free yoga classes in F-9 Park in the capital.Many people have already joined in to kickstart their journey towards health and wellness, the CDA said.It also posted pictures of people taking part in the yoga exercises.Recognising its universal appeal, the United Nations on 11 December 2014 proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga.

After making global headlines, the ancient Indian physical, mental and spiritual practice of yoga has officially arrived in neighbouring Pakistan. According to the official Facebook page of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), which is responsible for the upkeep of Islamabad, the Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad has launched "Free yoga classes in F-9 Park" in the capital.

"Many people have already joined in to kickstart their journey towards health and wellness," the CDA said.

It also posted pictures of people taking part in the yoga exercises.

Recognising its universal appeal, the United Nations on 11 December 2014 proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga. A draft resolution establishing the International Day of Yoga was proposed by India and endorsed by a record 175 member states.

Yoga is normally linked with India and there are not many formal institutions in Pakistan to teach yoga. Though privately people like the physical part of yoga exercises. Many residents appreciated the move to organise Yoga classes with several people inquiring about the programme.

A step at the official level to organise yoga at the most prominent park of the capital is a welcome move and may send a positive message across the border amidst a chill in bilateral ties over the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism.

"Good job I really appreciate your work CDA pls send the timing," Shahid Iqbal, a resident, commented.

However, some criticised the CDA for failing to provide decent residential facilities to the people of Islamabad and instead resorting to showcasing sideshows.

Ghulam Mustafa said in his comments that CDA failed to develop new sectors. "For God's sake concentrate on your core functions and develop the residential sectors you failed to develop during the last 35 years," he said.

