KKR Dominate LSG with Crushing 98-Run Victory

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Lucknow Super Giants by 98 runs runs in an IPL match here on Sunday.

Sunil Narine smashed 81 off just 39 balls to power KKR to 235 for six. Naveen-Ul-Haq took three wickets for LSG.

In response, LSG were bowled out for 137 in 16.1 overs. Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy shared three wickets each for KKR.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 235 for 6 in 20 overs (Sunil Narine 81; Naveen-Ul-Haq 3/49). LSG 137 all out in 16.1 overs (Marcus Stoinis 36; Harshit Rana 3/24, Varun Chakaravarthy 3/30).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)