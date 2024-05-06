Left Menu

FPSB India, IFSCA Collaborate to Elevate GIFT IFSC as a Leading 'Global Finance Hub'

FPSB India and IFSCA sign MoU to promote GIFT IFSC as a "Global Finance Hub." They aim to enhance the financial ecosystem and foster skilled professionals for GIFT City's workforce. Key MoU highlights include talent support, ecosystem development, promotions, and research collaboration. FPSB India's expertise in financial planning will support IFSCA's goals for GIFT City.

Updated: 06-05-2024 15:01 IST
Financial Planning Standards Board India on Monday announced that it has signed a pact with the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), GIFT City, Gandhinagar, to promote GIFT IFSC as a 'Global Finance Hub'.

FPSB India and IFSCA aim to enhance the financial market ecosystem and nurture skilled professionals for GIFT City's expanding financial workforce, the company said in a statement.

Both organisations will jointly organise international and domestic events to raise awareness and establish GIFT IFSC as a 'Global Finance Hub', the statement added.

Some key highlights of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) include talent pipeline support, ecosystem development, promotional activities and research collaboration.

FPSB India is the leading financial planning body in India and is dedicated to establishing, upholding, and promoting professional standards in financial planning across the country.

