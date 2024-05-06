Left Menu

CG Power's Q4 Profit Declines 10% to Rs. 234 Crores

CG Power reports 10% drop in Q4 net profit, with higher expenses impacting margins. Despite the decline, annual profit rose on improved income and higher other income. The company's portfolio includes power and industrial equipment and solutions.

Updated: 06-05-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 15:02 IST
CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Monday reported 10 per cent dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 234 crore for March quarter FY24, mainly due to higher expenses.

Its net profit (from continuing operations) was Rs 260 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2023, a regulatory filing said.

Total income rose to Rs 2,239.83 crore from Rs 1,917.05 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses also surged to Rs 1,932.80 crore from Rs 1,654.63 crore in the same period a year ago.

However, consolidated net profit (from continuing operations) rose to Rs 871 crore in fiscal 2023-24 from Rs 796 crore in 2022-23.

Total income in the fiscal increased to Rs 8,152.24 crore from Rs 7,040.30 crore a year ago.

The results include the performance of the operating subsidiaries in Sweden, Germany and the Netherlands (Drives and Automation Europe), CG Adhesives Products Ltd (India), CG Semi Pvt Ltd (India) and other non-operating and holding subsidiaries.

The company is an engineering conglomerate with a diverse portfolio of products, solutions and services for power and industrial equipment and solutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

