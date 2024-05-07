Left Menu

Marvelle Healthcare Revolutionizes Hydration with the Debut of Premium Natural Mineral Water Brand, Rhythm

Bangalore Karnataka India, May 7 Marvelle Healthcare, a leading healthcare company, has announced the launch of Rhythm Water, a new brand offering natural mineral water sourced from the pristine Himalayas.Rhythm caters to the growing demand for premium hydration options.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 07-05-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 16:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 7: Marvelle Healthcare, a leading healthcare company, has announced the launch of Rhythm Water, a new brand offering natural mineral water sourced from the pristine Himalayas.

Rhythm caters to the growing demand for premium hydration options. The brand offers two varieties: Natural Mineral Water and Sparkling Natural Mineral Water. Launching in Major Cities, with Nationwide Expansion Planned: Rhythm will be initially available in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Kerala, with plans for nationwide expansion shortly. Consumers can also order directly through the brand's website.

"Rhythm Water is the culmination of a remarkable four-year journey," said Rajathi Kalimuthan, Founder of Marvelle Healthcare and a certified Water Sommelier. "We are thrilled to bring this exceptional water to market." Extensive Research for Exceptional Purity: Ms Rajathi Kalimuthan has spent four years researching, travelling to over 11 countries, meeting with more than 21 specialists, and covering over 36,900 miles to source the purest water in the heart of the Himalayas.

Rhythm's natural mineral water undergoes a unique 20-year filtration process. This process not only ensures exceptional purity but also allows the water to retain essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, potassium, sodium, and bicarbonates – all vital for optimal health. In a market saturated with ordinary water choices, Rhythm offers a refreshing alternative. For further information, visit: https://rhythmwater.in/understanding-ph-and-why-natural-mineral-water-like-rhythm-hits-the-right-note/

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

