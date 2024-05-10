Quess Corp Q4 PAT Surges 98% to Rs 98 Crore

Business services provider Quess Corp on Friday reported an increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 98 crore during the March quarter. The company's PAT stood at Rs 30 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Quess Corp said in a regulatory filing. Revenue of the company went up 11 per cent during the quarter to Rs 4,910 cr compared to Rs 4,440 crore a year ago, it said. ''Our focus on profitable growth and simplification of operations within platforms has resulted in non-linear increase in EBITDA and PAT,'' Quess Corp ED and Group CEO Guruprasad Srinivasan said. General Staffing Services (GTS) and Operating Asset Management (OAM) platforms witnessed significant expansion in margin profile during the year led by operating leverage and business efficiencies, he said. ''Our 3-way demerger of Quess Corp announced during the quarter is on track, and we're confident that it will significantly augment the value creation journey going forward,'' he added. Shares of the company on Friday closed at Rs 641.35, up 2.33 per cent from the previous close on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)