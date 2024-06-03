"Knew what I had to execute in Super Over": David Wiese on win against Oman in tense T20 WC match

After producing a memorable performance against Oman, Namibia all-rounder David Wiese said that he had "aged a couple of years" after leading his side to a thrilling win and added that he knew how to execute the crucial Super Over. Oman's fightback in the death overs went in vain as David Wiese's heroic efforts both with bat and ball in the Super Over helped Namibia start their T20 World Cup campaign with a win in a low-scoring enthralling match here at the Kensington Oval.

Wiese emerged as the hero for Namibia with both bat and ball as he slammed 13 in the Super Over and came back to bowl, got a wicket, defending 21 runs. The all-rounder was given the Player of the Match award for his outstanding performance as an all-rounder. After the thrilling Super Over match, Wiese stated that he "aged a couple of years" older and that the evening had been emotionally draining.

Wiese demonstrated composure under pressure, securing a remarkable win that showcased the drama and excitement of T20 cricket on the world stage. "Aged a couple of years tonight. Don't have a lot of years left in me (laughs). Emotionally draining evening. It helped that I had a feel of the game and knew if I get a few hits out in the Super Over .... then with the ball, felt like taking the ball and executing," Wiese said in a post-match presentation.

The 39-year-old all-rounder also stated that the pitch was two-paced, requiring a batter to take some time before going crazy over bowlers. "Pitch was difficult, didn't play the way we thought. But we adapted well. It was two-paced, it was a difficult wicket to get yourself in. Definitely one you needed to spend a bit of time before capitalising," he added.

Wiese was also disheartened that his team allowed Oman to come back into the game after dismissing them for a low target. Talking about the target he said, "Difficult to gauge a good target because if you're chasing 180 then you're playing differently. But when you let them bowl the way they did, you bring them back into the game. Lots of learnings from this game."

Despite reducing Oman to 109 in 20 overs, Namibia did not have it easy as the game finished in a tie, marking the first Super Over in a men's T20 World Cup tournament since 2012. Coming to the match, the match at Kensington Oval went to a super over following a nail-biting low-scoring duel in which Oman was swept out for 109 runs. Namibia's run chase then stuttered as Oman's Mehran Khan's outstanding bowling effort saw them finish on 109-6, setting up the Super Over drama.

In the Super Over, Wiese and Gerhard Erasmus took advantage of Bilal Khan's pace, hitting four boundaries to score 21 runs for Namibia. Wiese was the hero of the match as Namibia defeated Oman in a super-over thriller in Barbados during the T20 World Cup Group B match. Wiese scored 13 runs off four balls with the bat in the first super over, then bowled brilliantly, limiting Oman to only ten runs to win. (ANI)

