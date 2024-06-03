Left Menu

P V Sindhu Champions Greenday's Impact on India's Nutrition with Biofortified Foods

Two-time Olympic medallist and world champion shuttler P V Sindhu has announced her investment and brand ambassadorship with Greenday's 'Better Nutrition' brand. This initiative aims to combat micronutrient deficiencies in India through biofortified foods, enhancing consumer health and farmer prosperity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2024 10:55 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 10:55 IST
In a significant move aimed at combating India's nutrition crisis, two-time Olympic medallist and world champion shuttler P V Sindhu has announced her investment and brand ambassadorship with Greenday's 'Better Nutrition' brand. The initiative focuses on tackling micronutrient deficiencies through biofortified foods, providing a dual benefit to both consumers and farmers.

''I am thrilled to collaborate with a brand that is addressing the critical issue of nutrition deficiency in our country,'' Sindhu said in a statement. The investment figure remains undisclosed by the startup.

Greenday, founded by IIM Ahmedabad alumni Rastogi and Aishwarya Bhatnagar, partners with farmers to cultivate nutrient-rich crops. These biofortified products are enhanced with essential micronutrients like iron, zinc, and protein, critical for tackling India's widespread nutrient deficiencies.

The startup's current footprint includes around 75 agri-input stores and procurement centers nationwide under its 'Kisan ki Dukan' brand. Greenday's 'Better Nutrition' FMCG brand offers fortified staples including atta, rice, bajra, ragi, and makka.

By collaborating with 15,000 farmers and industry giants like Harvest Plus Solutions and Yara Fertilisers, Greenday aims to scale operations significantly. With revenues exceeding Rs 10 crore, the market for nutrition-rich farming and staples is projected to grow to approximately Rs 2,000 crore by 2030.

